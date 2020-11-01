Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is tossed from the game Sunday after he accidentally struck a referee while he was trying to break up a fight between players on the field.
Ravens Marcus Peters and Steelers Diontae Johnson butted heads during the rivalry game Sunday and as Peters tried to break up the fight he hit the arm of the referee.
Both Peters and Johnson were flagged for unnecessary roughness, but Judon was disqualified from the game.
Two other players also left the game Sunday due to injuries — right guard Tyre Phillips and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Running back Mark Ingram is benched due to a injury during the Eagles game.