By CBS Baltimore Staff
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from Reisterstown.

Ashley Nicole Boles was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 28, police said. She’s five-foot-three and weighs 150 pounds.

Boles also has a panther tattoo on her shoulder. She frequents the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

