REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman from Reisterstown.
Ashley Nicole Boles was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 28, police said. She’s five-foot-three and weighs 150 pounds.
Boles also has a panther tattoo on her shoulder. She frequents the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas.
#Missing: Ashley Nicole Boles (25), 5’3, 150 lbs. Missing from 100 blk of Walgrove Rd 21136. LS 8/28/20 at 8pm wearing unk clothing. Has panther tattoo on her shoulder & suffers from emotional distress. Known to frequent Washington DC area & Baltimore City. If seen call 911. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/MXa3FwE2EO
Anyone who sees her should call 911.