BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three restaurants were shut down by the Baltimore City Department of Health over the weekend due to COVID-19 compliance violations.
Banditos and The Charles, both popular Federal Hill spots, were shut down effective Sunday.
Banditos’ reasons for shutting down include lack of social distancing, patrons and staff not wearing facial coverings and standing and drinking at the bar.
The Charles was similar, with a lack of social distancing and patrons standing and drinking at the bar.
This comes after Baltimore leaders urged people to avoid large gatherings over Halloween weekend, as well as during the Ravens game.
Noir Restaurant & Lounge, in north Baltimore was also shut down on October 30 for a lack of social distancing, customers moving throughout the restaurant without masks, exceeding 50% capacity and customers drinking while not seated.
