BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced the additional schools that will give students in-person learning in small groups starting in November.
For certain groups of students at the schools offering the in-person learning, families can choose to go in-person or remain virtual. Students not enrolled at these schools will not have access to in-person learning option.
Students at Separate Public Day Schools that choose in-person learning will be assigned to one of the following four sites, to start on Monday, November 9.
- Claremont School
- Joseph C. Briscoe Academy
- Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary School
- William S. Baer School
Students in LRE-C, Early Learning Environment Pre-K/K, Early Therapeutic Environment Pre-K/K and Early Learning Environment- Deaf & Hard of Hearing Pre-K/K will be assigned to locations throughout the district if they choose in-person learning starting November 9.
Sites for prioritized students open Monday, November 16, the system said. The students are early or young learners, students with disabilities, kindergarten students, English learners, homeless students, students in grades 6 and 9, career and technical education students (CTE), and students who cannot participate consistently in virtual classes for various reasons.
- Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
- Baltimore International Academy
- Baltimore International Academy West
- Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
- Beechfield Elementary/Middle School
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- Callaway Elementary School
- Carver Vocational-Technical High School
- City Neighbors Charter School
- City Neighbors High School
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Creative City Public Charter School (program begins Dec. 7)
- Digital Harbor High School
- Empowerment Academy
- Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School
- Forest Park High School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Graceland Park/O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School
- Hampstead Hill Academy
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Lakeland Elementary/Middle School
- Lakewood Elementary School
- Lillie May Carroll Jackson School
- Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School
- Moravia Park Elementary School
- Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School
- New Era Academy
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Reginald F. Lewis High School
- Renaissance Academy
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School
- The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School
- Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Westport Academy
- William Paca Elementary School
A special town hall will have more information on the safety procedures in place to keep students and staff safe. It can be streamed live on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 5:30 p.m.
