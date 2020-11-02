Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas & Electric is reporting a number of power outages due to windy conditions Monday morning.
More than 7,600 were without power as of 10:30 a.m. in the counties BGE serves as well as the city.
Baltimore County is reporting the most power outages at 3,100 with Montgomery County reporting 2,700.
Anne Arundel County is reporting more than 800 are without power.
A wind advisory is in effect through noon Monday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph.
