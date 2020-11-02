MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state of Maryland reports 850 new coronavirus cases Monday, continuing the trend of seeing an increased number of reported cases in the state.

The state positivity rate also went up from 3.84% to 3.94% in a day.

A total of 146,995 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Maryland and we now have 4,007 reported deaths from the virus.

Of those with the virus, 529 remain hospitalized with 133 in intensive care. Those numbers are also up from Sunday.

Almost 3.8 million have been tested for coronavirus in the state. Of that 1.1 million have tested negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state’s numbers have been trending up in the last week after it was trending downward for several weeks. Gov. Larry Hogan renewed the coronavirus state of emergency for the state last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 791 (24)
Anne Arundel 12,361 (270) 12*
Baltimore City 18,211 (488) 18*
Baltimore County 21,349 (652) 24*
Calvert 1,216 (28) 1*
Caroline 767 (8)
Carroll 2,311 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,390 (35) 1*
Charles 3,263 (100) 2*
Dorchester 833 (12)
Frederick 4,936 (131) 8*
Garrett 154 (1)
Harford 3,747 (78) 4*
Howard 6,019 (122) 6*
Kent 348 (23) 2*
Montgomery 26,277 (834) 40*
Prince George’s 33,360 (839) 24*
Queen Anne’s 806 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,510 (60)
Somerset 451 (6)
Talbot 663 (6)
Washington 2,393 (47)
Wicomico 2,590 (51)
Worcester 1,249 (30) 1*
Data not available (10) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,822
10-19 12,935 (2)
20-29 27,861 (24) 1*
30-39 26,474 (52) 7*
40-49 23,279 (130) 3*
50-59 21,407 (327) 16*
60-69 14,366 (657) 13*
70-79 8,397 (1,000) 29*
80+ 6,454 (1,813) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 77,390 (1,960) 75*
Male 69,605 (2,047) 73*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 45,273 (1,622) 56*
Asian (NH) 2,823 (147) 6*
White (NH) 39,362 (1,726) 73*
Hispanic 30,957 (456) 12*
Other (NH) 6,828 (44)
Data not available 21,752 (12) 1*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply