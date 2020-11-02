ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state of Maryland reports 850 new coronavirus cases Monday, continuing the trend of seeing an increased number of reported cases in the state.
The state positivity rate also went up from 3.84% to 3.94% in a day.
A total of 146,995 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Maryland and we now have 4,007 reported deaths from the virus.
Of those with the virus, 529 remain hospitalized with 133 in intensive care. Those numbers are also up from Sunday.
Today, @MDHealthDept reports 146,995 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.94%
Maryland has 4,007 deaths, 1,813,450 negative tests and 8,201 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/UswPjqNGat
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) November 2, 2020
Almost 3.8 million have been tested for coronavirus in the state. Of that 1.1 million have tested negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state’s numbers have been trending up in the last week after it was trending downward for several weeks. Gov. Larry Hogan renewed the coronavirus state of emergency for the state last week.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|791
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|12,361
|(270)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|18,211
|(488)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|21,349
|(652)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,216
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|767
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,311
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,390
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,263
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|833
|(12)
|Frederick
|4,936
|(131)
|8*
|Garrett
|154
|(1)
|Harford
|3,747
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|6,019
|(122)
|6*
|Kent
|348
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|26,277
|(834)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|33,360
|(839)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|806
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,510
|(60)
|Somerset
|451
|(6)
|Talbot
|663
|(6)
|Washington
|2,393
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,590
|(51)
|Worcester
|1,249
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,822
|10-19
|12,935
|(2)
|20-29
|27,861
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|26,474
|(52)
|7*
|40-49
|23,279
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|21,407
|(327)
|16*
|60-69
|14,366
|(657)
|13*
|70-79
|8,397
|(1,000)
|29*
|80+
|6,454
|(1,813)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|77,390
|(1,960)
|75*
|Male
|69,605
|(2,047)
|73*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|45,273
|(1,622)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,823
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|39,362
|(1,726)
|73*
|Hispanic
|30,957
|(456)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,828
|(44)
|Data not available
|21,752
|(12)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.