BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Ravens fans got engaged during Sunday’s game.
Just after the Ravens scored their second touchdown, Matt Pless got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Erin Roche. It was all caught on the Jumbotron.
Steelers Remain Undefeated After Win Over Ravens 28-24
Fans cheered and clapped as Roche, who look surprised finally nodded her head yes.
She told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos she wished she could have taken her mask off and given Matt a kiss, but instead gave him a big hug due to coronavirus safety protocols.
WJZ caught up with the couple after the game!
Just after the @Ravens scored a second touchdown, Matt Pless’ face came up on the Jumbotron and he got down on one knee. Erin Roche nodded yes. She said she wanted to tear of her mask and give Matt a kiss but…#COVID19. The #Ravens lost but Matt said he feels like a winner 💜 https://t.co/uyySKP38Sf pic.twitter.com/o3hcZSDt6O
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) November 1, 2020
Despite the loss, Matt said one of his friends texted him congrats and said at least Pless got a win!
Congrats to Matt and Erin! Watch the proposal below.
We've got a jumbotron proposal folks!
Congrats to the happy couple 💜 pic.twitter.com/UHrPWbbqDy
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020
This story was originally published on Nov. 1, 2020.