MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Engaged, Erin Roche, fans, Local TV, Matt Pless, Proposal, Ravens, Ravens Flock, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Ravens fans got engaged during Sunday’s game.

Just after the Ravens scored their second touchdown, Matt Pless got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Erin Roche. It was all caught on the Jumbotron.

Steelers Remain Undefeated After Win Over Ravens 28-24

Fans cheered and clapped as Roche, who look surprised finally nodded her head yes.

She told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos she wished she could have taken her mask off and given Matt a kiss, but instead gave him a big hug due to coronavirus safety protocols.

WJZ caught up with the couple after the game!

Despite the loss, Matt said one of his friends texted him congrats and said at least Pless got a win!

 

Congrats to Matt and Erin! Watch the proposal below.

This story was originally published on Nov. 1, 2020. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply