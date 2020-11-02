Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works will not be open on Election Day, as it is considered a City holiday.
All DPW offices, yards and Community Collection Centers will be closed Tuesday.
Trash collection on Tuesday will be collected to Saturday, November 7.
The following locations specifically are closed:
- Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
- Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
- Quarantine Road Landfill Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6100 Quarantine Road
- Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
- Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane
You can see when recycling Community Collection Centers are open here.