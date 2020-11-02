MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore DPW, Baltimore News, DPW, Elections 2020, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Trash Collection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works will not be open on Election Day, as it is considered a City holiday.

All DPW offices, yards and Community Collection Centers will be closed Tuesday.

Trash collection on Tuesday will be collected to Saturday, November 7.

The following locations specifically are closed:

  • Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
  • Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
  • Quarantine Road Landfill Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6100 Quarantine Road
  • Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
  • Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane

You can see when recycling Community Collection Centers are open here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply