BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 60-year-old man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Baltimore County in mid-August has died, county police said Monday.
The man was hospitalized after police found his truck had collided with a utility pole on Shawan Road near Cuba Road west of Hunt Valley on August 14.
He was later released from the hospital but died at his home early Monday.
Police did not say what caused the crash.
Editor’s Note: WJZ initially reported the wrong person died based on information from Baltimore County Police. We’ve since removed the name from the story.