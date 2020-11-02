CORONAVIRUS IN MD850 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Nears 4%
By Amy Kawata
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After almost one week, Monday is the final day for Marylanders to vote early before Tuesday’s election.

Polls are open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As of 4:20 p.m., 86,331 Marylanders had voted early on Monday.

Before Monday, around 880,000 Marylanders had cast their ballots during early in-person voting.

Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.

If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.

