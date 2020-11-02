BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After almost one week, Monday is the final day for Marylanders to vote early before Tuesday’s election.
Polls are open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As of 4:20 p.m., 86,331 Marylanders had voted early on Monday.
86,331 Marylanders voted early so far today! LAST CHANCE to join them & say #IVotedEarly Voting centers are open until 8p. See all the #VoteEarly info: https://t.co/z3gcjmfJjj You can register & then vote early before 8p. See how: https://t.co/x0oqzF8zTE #MDvotes #UnofficialCount pic.twitter.com/celEWODyz8
— Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) November 2, 2020
Before Monday, around 880,000 Marylanders had cast their ballots during early in-person voting.
Up till today 880,000 Marylanders had voted early, in person.
Today alone 86,000 people voted in person on the last day of early voting, totaling more than 966,000 early votes cast @wjz pic.twitter.com/dPqiWIJoLv
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) November 2, 2020
Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.
Maryland Voting Guide: How To Cast Your Ballot For The 2020 General Election
Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.
If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.