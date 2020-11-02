BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — Whether you already voted or are headed to the polls on Election Day, there are some deals and freebies for you.

Boston Market

Customers can get a free slider after 9 pm ET on November 3. Boston Market said it wanted to offer this deal for a few hours on Election Night because “Election Day could stretch well into the evening and beyond.”

Burger King

Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.

Chili’s

On Nov. 3 you can get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker.

Jersey Mike’s

The sandwich chain is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub.

Krispy Kreme

Visitors get an “I Voted” sticker and a free glazed doughnut on Election Day. Apparently you don’t even have to prove you voted to get the sticker, but do the honest thing and go out and vote first.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving away one of its three new McCafe items — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll — free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app. The promotion runs from November 3 through November 9. So, technically you can keep the free carb train rolling all week.

P.F. Chang’s

If you’ve never ordered from P.F. Chang’s before, you’re in luck. The chain is doing a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.

Pret-a-Manger

Pret-a-Manger is offering $5 off Grubhub orders of $15 or more on Election Day.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Go to www.unos.com/pizzavote and you can get a buy-one-get-one-free couple code mailed for dine-in or takeout through Election Day.

Wendy’s

Until November 8, Wendy’s customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. It’s “classic” but also new: Wendy’s is promoting it as a crispier and juicier fried chicken than its predecessor.

There’s also some deals just for people working at the polls:

CAVA and Zoës Kitchen

Poll workers get a free meal Tuesday with proof of badge in-person.

Shake Shack

Poll workers can get a free sandwich, including the Shackburger and the Chick’n Shack, from Sunday through Election day with a proof of badge.

