BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The family of Kenyon Jerrod Bryant are hoping the public can help them find his killer.
Bryant’s family is pleading for the public to help bring information forward in the 28-year-old fatal shooting on May 15.
Baltimore County Police responded to the 6200 block of Radecke Avenue at 2 a.m. and found Bryant lying in the back yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries on May 24.
If you have information on this homicide you are asked to contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
- Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP
- Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org
- Mobile App: P3TIPS