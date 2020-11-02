LIST: Fun Halloween Events Around MarylandHalloween is here — and all though things are a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — there are still fun things happening this spooky season!

Baltimore Hospitals Find Ways To Celebrate Halloween Despite Coronavirus PandemicIn order to spread some cheer, some Baltimore hospitals have found ways to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic.

Stuffed Animal Found Missing At Maryland Zoo Returned To Owner Thanks To Help Of 4-Year-Old GirlA beloved stuffed animal is back home with his owner tonight after quite the adventure, and it's all thanks to a little help from a stranger.

A Blind Maryland Man Has Run 23 Marathons Thanks To Some Help From Running GuidesHis name is Bill Sciannella, and out of all the runners in his group, he's the only one who is blind, but he's run 23 marathons.

World Central Kitchen, Local Restaurants Partner To Feed Hungry Voters Waiting To Cast BallotsA non-profit is partnering with local restaurants to keep Baltimore voters comfortable while they wait in line.

2 Marylanders To Appear On Food Network Shows In NovemberTwo Marylanders will be appearing on Food Network shows this November.