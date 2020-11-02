MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you haven’t mailed in your mail-in ballot yet, don’t, the Maryland State Board of Elections said Monday.

They said voters should return it to a ballot drop box before 8 p.m. instead, as it is too late to put it in the mail.

They added if you have already voted by mail, you should not also vote in person. You can find a list of drop box locations in your county here.

Early in-person voting ends Monday at 8 p.m. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find the list of election day vote centers here.

Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask, unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.

