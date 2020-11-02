MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — High winds Monday caused a tent to collapse at the Maryland fairgrounds.

That tent collapsed over a number of horses, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

All of the horses were safely removed, fire officials said.

The incident happened at around 11:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of York Road.

Fire officials said one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Most of Maryland is under a wind advisory through 2 p.m. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

CBS Baltimore Staff

