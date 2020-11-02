TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — High winds Monday caused a tent to collapse at the Maryland fairgrounds.
That tent collapsed over a number of horses, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
All of the horses were safely removed, fire officials said.
Update, Equine rescue at #Timonium fairgrounds: One civilian transported with minor injuries. All horses are safely accounted for. #BCoFD units are clearing. ^EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 2, 2020
The incident happened at around 11:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of York Road.
Fire officials said one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Most of Maryland is under a wind advisory through 2 p.m. Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.
