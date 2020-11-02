BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge rejected Radee Prince’s insanity defense Monday morning and has been found criminally responsible Tuesday for the 2017 mass shooting that left two of his coworkers injured and three of them dead.
Prince will be sentenced at a later date.
#BREAKING Radee Prince found CRIMINALLY RESPONSIBLE on all counts; judge rejects insanity defense @wjz
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 2, 2020
Prince was found guilty of murder for the deadly 2017 shooting at a granite business in Edgewood. His attorneys claimed he was not legally responsible because he was mentally ill at the time.
WJZ’s Mike Hellgren was in the courtroom Monday. Prince showed no emotion as jurors read the verdict.
Prince worked at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. In October 2017, he went to work with a gun, gathered his co-workers together and shot five of them in the head.
He argued he was bullied, but the prosecution said there was no evidence of that.
Later the same day as the Edgewood shooting, Prince drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance. He is currently serving a 40-year sentence for that crime.
Bayarsaikhan Tudev, Jose Romero and Enis Mrvoljak died in the Harford County massacre.
This story will be updated.