FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, many people may be looking for somewhere to ditch their used pumpkins.
Luckily for those people, Jeff Lambert from the Whispering Rise Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Freeland will take them off their hands. The potbelly pig sanctuary is happy to take the pumpkins.
“I guess (the pigs) just like pumpkin,” Lambert said.
Each year, the farm gets numerous pumpkins dropped off, which helps Lambert and his team care for the nearly 70 pigs who live at Whispering Rise.
“The pigs love the pumpkins; visitors love to come out and smash the pumpkins and watch the pigs eat them so we’re really happy, fall makes us really happy,” he said.
Volunteer Deanne Hansen said pumpkin is also a healthy treat for the pigs.
Whispering Rise rescues pigs whose owners may not have been up to the task.
“We rescue those pigs, they live out their lives here,” Lambert said. “If we can’t find homes for them, we try to do adoptions.”
They also offer private tours of the farm. The tours cost $10 per person with the money going to help care for the animals.