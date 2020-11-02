MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is hospitalized Monday morning after a shooting in northwest Baltimore Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway at around 9:08 p.m., where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police learned he was shot in the 3200 block of Leighton Avenue then ran to the 2500 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway where he was found.

Northwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

