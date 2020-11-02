MARYLAND WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of The State Through Noon
By Chelsea Ingram
Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, Weather, Wind Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Monday.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City

Northwest winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

The wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs blown down could cause power outages.

Chelsea Ingram

