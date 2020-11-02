LINEBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was injured when he opened a package that exploded in Lineboro Friday night, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of View Ridge Court near Valley Vista Court around 5:30 p.m. for a reported explosion. A man was found suffering from injuries to his abdomen and lower extremities, legs in his bedroom.

Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees said on Monday that the package was hand delivered directly to the man’s home between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and was addressed to the man. It was left on the front porch.

Police believe the package was delivered after the man left for work. The victim’s grandfather brought it inside and left it on the kitchen table. It was not touched until the victim came home around 5:30 p.m.

When the man got home, he took the package to his bedroom where he opened it and was injured. The explosion could be felt by the neighbors and left some damage to the home.

Authorities believe the device was homemade, but are awaiting forensics.

The victim is in stable condition and was able to talk to police about what happened.

The sheriff’s office is working with ATF to determine the origin of the package and what type of device it was.

They do not know why the man was targeted and they don’t believe the package was delivered in the mail.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be cautious with packages. Look for shipping labels and if you’re concerned about a package

Authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 in the case. You can call 1-888-399-TIPS if you have information in the case.