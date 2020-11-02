BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After almost one week, Monday is the final day for Marylanders to vote early before Tuesday’s election.
Polls are open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Today, 11/2 is the last day to vote early! Early voting centers are open from 7 am to 8 pm. Find a local early voting center here: https://t.co/68tOiNtUK6 #MDvotes pic.twitter.com/WUczA9bJV2
— Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) November 2, 2020
Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask, unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.
Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.
If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.