By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After almost one week, Monday is the final day for Marylanders to vote early before Tuesday’s election.

Polls are open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask, unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.

Maryland Voting Guide: How To Cast Your Ballot For The 2020 General Election

Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.

If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.

