BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the race to be Baltimore’s next mayor, the independent, Republican and Democratic candidates on the ballot used the final hours before election day to make a final pitch to voters.

“This is the most important election in the history of our city, state and country,” Democratic candidate and current City Council President Brandon Scott said during a news conference with other Democratic candidates from the city.

Scott touted an impending wave of new leadership in Baltimore while also focusing on state and national races.

“You can’t sit it out, you have to come vote. We know we are going to have to be patient with the national election, we know that Vice President Biden will win, but we know we cannot let anyone stay on the sideline,” he said.

Scott’s opponents believe he hasn’t done enough in his time as a city council member.

“We really just want to see something better for the city, and that’s why we are working hard,” Republican nominee Pastor Shannon Wright said.

Wright met with campaign staffers at her campaign headquarters before heading out to put more signs near polling locations and interact with voters.

Wright plans to focus on jobs, safe streets, and better schools.

“It is absolutely critical that the vote that they cast has to be for someone they can believe will be able to get the job done, will be able to make our schools better, make our streets safe, bring jobs into the city, economic development that makes sense,” Wright said.

The independent in the race, Bob Wallace, is also critical of Brandon Scott.

“What problems has Brandon Scott solved, is what I would ask the people of Baltimore City (to consider),” Wallace said.

Wallace spoke with voters at an early voting center at Baltimore City Community College. He believes his hands-on approach throughout the campaign has introduced him to voters who did not know his name before.

As an engineer and businessman, Wallace said he’ll use his background to help chance Baltimore.

“I believe that the issues that we are facing as a city, all the issues of violence and crime and poverty all tie to lack of economic opportunity. So my plan is heavy on economic development, job creation,” he said.