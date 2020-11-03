Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot and killed in East Baltimore on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Aiken Street for a shot spotter alert around 6:32 p.m.
There they found a 35-year-old man injured. He was unconscious and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR as they tried to resusitate the victim. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Another 32-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.