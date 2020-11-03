Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Double Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot and killed in East Baltimore on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Aiken Street for a shot spotter alert around 6:32 p.m.

There they found a 35-year-old man injured. He was unconscious and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR as they tried to resusitate the victim. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Another 32-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

