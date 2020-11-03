BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after he sold two guns to an undercover police officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Judge Catherine Blake sentenced Devan Mack to 15 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to his guilty plea, Mack sold two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, one of which was stolen and the other of which was loaded with 17 rounds, to the undercover officer for $700 each on November 29, 2018. The transaction was recorded on audio and video.
Mack also reportedly told the officer he had other guns and a magazine for sale. He had a previous felony conviction that banned him from being allowed to possess guns.
After he gets out of prison, Mack will spend five years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.