Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Devan Mack, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after he sold two guns to an undercover police officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

Judge Catherine Blake sentenced Devan Mack to 15 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to his guilty plea, Mack sold two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, one of which was stolen and the other of which was loaded with 17 rounds, to the undercover officer for $700 each on November 29, 2018. The transaction was recorded on audio and video.

Mack also reportedly told the officer he had other guns and a magazine for sale. He had a previous felony conviction that banned him from being allowed to possess guns.

After he gets out of prison, Mack will spend five years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply