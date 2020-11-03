BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the 2016 Presidential Election, many of the polls suggested Hillary Clinton would win the presidency, but instead Donald Trump won.
So, just how accurate are exit polls and should we believe them?
Political expert, Dr. Mileah Kromer from Goucher College, told WJZ’s Denise Koch that not all the polls were wrong in 2016, but there were some key misses in swing states that ending up favoring Trump. The polls showed President Trump narrowing the gap between him and Clinton.
“I think it’s really important to note that pollsters have adjusted some of their methodology, we started to weigh it out by education to capture some of the non-college-educated electorate,” Kromer said. “So I think we’re going to see accurate polling, as we did back in 2018, and pollsters were able to accurately predict that blue wave.”