BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Election Day and the polls across Maryland are open until 8 p.m.

Tuesday marks the final opportunity for Marylanders to weigh in on races from the local level to the White House.

More than 300 voting centers will be open statewide, though anyone in line by that time will be allowed to cast their ballots. Lines may look long due to social distancing guidelines, deputy state elections administrator Nikki Charlson said.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

For those who would rather avoid the line, Tuesday is also the last day to return a mail-in ballot. While ballots can be sent by mail as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, the State Board of Elections recommends voters take them to any official ballot drop-off box in their county — or any box in Baltimore for city residents.

Things continue to go well across the state, with few issues reported, Charlson said. Turnout has been steady throughout the day, though some lines are expected during the evening rush.

NEW TIME-LAPSE: The line to vote in Southeast Baltimore at 4:35 pm—even longer than earlier. Lots of enthusiasm! #VOTE @wjz #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/JMrCLBz2fK — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 3, 2020

As of 4:30 p.m., 344,863 people had cast their ballots statewide on Tuesday.

We're halfway through Election Day and 344,863 Marylanders have voted so far today! Join us and be heard in #Election2020 Find a local vote center: https://t.co/F9t9ZrqZFO Not registered? No problem! See The Registration Process: https://t.co/x0oqzF8zTE #MDvotes #UnofficialCount pic.twitter.com/Wn1UOJalXS — Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) November 3, 2020

During a 4 p.m. update with reporters, Charlson said Election Day turnout has been low, but comparing this election to previous years is difficult because “we’ve never had an election where 1.6 million people have asked for mail-in ballots.”

As of 4 p.m., Baltimore City reported 23,742 people had voted Tuesday, while in Baltimore County that number was 36,191 as of 2:30 p.m.

4 pm numbers are 23,742 pic.twitter.com/rE8PHLBb2z — Baltimore City Elections (@Bmore_Elections) November 3, 2020

One voting center at Northwestern High School in Prince George’s County opened 30 minutes late but no other notable issues have been reported, Charlson said.

Around 56% of Maryland’s voters cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, she said. Preliminary numbers show more than 993,000 Marylanders voted during early in-person voting and 1.3 million have returned mail-in ballots.

During the eight-day early in-person voting period, more than 12,000 Marylanders registered the same day at the polls.

“That’s a big number for us,” Charlson said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Once polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting and mail-in ballots counted up to Election Day will be released, the elections board said. In-person votes from Election Day will be released “in subsequent hours on Election Night.”

Click below for:

Stay with WJZ for continuing local and national election coverage. Special CBS News coverage begins at 7 p.m. on WJZ.