BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Election Day and the polls across Maryland are open until 8 p.m.
Tuesday marks the final opportunity for Marylanders to weigh in on races from the local level to the White House.
More than 300 voting centers will be open statewide, though anyone in line by that time will be allowed to cast their ballots.
For those who would rather avoid the line, Tuesday is also the last day to return a mail-in ballot. While ballots can be sent by mail as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, the State Board of Elections recommends voters take them to any official ballot drop-off box in their county — or any box in Baltimore for city residents.
Once polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting and mail-in ballots counted up to Election Day will be released, the elections board said. In-person votes from Election Day will be released “in subsequent hours on Election Night.”
Already, preliminary numbers show more than 993,000 Marylanders voted during early in-person voting and 1.3 million have returned mail-in ballots.
Stay with WJZ for continuing local and national election coverage.