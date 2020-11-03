Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Food Lion is making shopping a little easier.

The grocery store chain is expanding its “Food Lion To-Go” pickup service at five Maryland locations, including:

  • 2060 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702
  • 11800 Old National Pike, New Market, MD 21774
  • 1312 South Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771
  • 3000 Gamber Road, Finksburg, MD 21048
  • 705 Lisbon Center Drive, Woodbine, MD 21797

Shoppers can go online or use the Food Lion app to confirm availability and place an order.

The service will be available daily between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

