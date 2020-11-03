GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 68-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested Monday on nine counts of possession of child pornography, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Detectives arrested Phillip Beaumont Helmbright on Monday following a more than six-month-long investigation.
After getting a tip, the department opened an investigation on April 24. On June 11, detectives executed a search warrant at Helmbright’s home in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop and took multiple digital devices.
A forensic investigation found child pornography on the devices, at which point police got a warrant for Helmbright. He was arrested Monday without incident, the department said.
Anyone who may have information in the case should call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733, the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.