By BRIAN WITTE Associated PressBy CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Maryland, which has 10 electoral votes.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in the state. In 2016, Trump received 34% of the vote in the state, and Hillary Clinton won. A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Maryland since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Trump has been particularly unpopular in Maryland. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wrote in former President Ronald Reagan on his ballot this year rather than voting for Trump. Hogan wrote in his father’s name in 2016.

Trump made headlines last year when he described a Maryland district that includes some of Baltimore and its suburbs as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

