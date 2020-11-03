Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you still want to vote via mail-in ballot in Maryland, your ballot must be dropped off at a ballot box by 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order for it to be counted in the 2020 election.
You can find a list of drop box locations in your county here.
They added, if you have already voted by mail, you should not also vote in person.
Early in-person voting ended Monday at 8 p.m.
Election Day polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can find the list of election day vote centers here.
Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask, unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.