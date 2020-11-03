Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Election 2020, Election Day, Local TV, mail-in ballots, Maryland Elections, Talkers, vote 2020

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you still want to vote via mail-in ballot in Maryland, your ballot must be dropped off at a ballot box by 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order for it to be counted in the 2020 election.

You can find a list of drop box locations in your county here.

They added, if you have already voted by mail, you should not also vote in person.

Early in-person voting ended Monday at 8 p.m.

Election Day polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find the list of election day vote centers here.

Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask, unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply