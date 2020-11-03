Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:7th Congressional District, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Elections 2020, Kimberly Klacik, Kweisi Mfume, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Elections, Maryland News, Maryland's 7th Congressional District, politics, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The polls in Maryland are now closed, and we’re waiting on results in some local races- including who will fill the 7th district Congressional seat.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat, is running for a full term after winning an April special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of Elijah Cummings last year.

Mfume, a former head of the NAACP, is running against Republican Kimberly Klacik, whose campaign has been supported by the president. The district includes an area of Baltimore and parts of two nearby counties.

Follow along with all our election coverage here.

