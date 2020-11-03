Election ConnectionLive Election Results
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:29 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    02:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMWJZ News @ 4:30AM
    05:00 AMWJZ News @ 5AM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Council President, Baltimore News, election day 2020, Local TV, Maryland election 2020, Maryland News, Nick Mosby, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nick Mosby declared victory Tuesday night in the race for Baltimore City Council President.

“The new Baltimore City Council! I look forward to serving with these amazing men and women,” Mosby tweeted. “They truly represent an innovative, progressive approach to governing. I believe the people of Baltimore will be well-served.”

Mosby will fill the role of Council President Brandon Scott, who won the nomination for Mayor of Baltimore.

Mosby currently represents District 40, which covers parts of west Baltimore, in the state House of Delegates. He first took office in 2017.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply