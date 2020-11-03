BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nick Mosby declared victory Tuesday night in the race for Baltimore City Council President.
“The new Baltimore City Council! I look forward to serving with these amazing men and women,” Mosby tweeted. “They truly represent an innovative, progressive approach to governing. I believe the people of Baltimore will be well-served.”
Mosby will fill the role of Council President Brandon Scott, who won the nomination for Mayor of Baltimore.
Mosby currently represents District 40, which covers parts of west Baltimore, in the state House of Delegates. He first took office in 2017.