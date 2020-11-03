Election ConnectionLive Election Results
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    10:54 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:29 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    02:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Silver Alert, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man from Columbia.

Raymond Earl Forney, 76, was last seen in the 6500 block of Quilting Way at around 5:50 p.m.

Raymond Earl Forney (Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department).

A family member contacted Howard County Police when they discovered he was no longer home.

Forney’s family, and police, are concerned for his welfare due to age-related health issues.

Forney is believed to be driving a silver 2018 Subaru Forester, temporary tag T0181096.

Officers have been searching the area, including Owen Brown Village Center and Dobbin Shopping Center, which Forney is familiar with, but have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information should call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply