COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man from Columbia.
Raymond Earl Forney, 76, was last seen in the 6500 block of Quilting Way at around 5:50 p.m.
A family member contacted Howard County Police when they discovered he was no longer home.
Forney’s family, and police, are concerned for his welfare due to age-related health issues.
Forney is believed to be driving a silver 2018 Subaru Forester, temporary tag T0181096.
Officers have been searching the area, including Owen Brown Village Center and Dobbin Shopping Center, which Forney is familiar with, but have been unable to locate him.
Anyone with information should call 911.