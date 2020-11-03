BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
Election Day 2020 and that will be the, THE, story of the day, but to not let you know that a very dangerous hurricane named “Eta,” the 7th letter in the Greek alphabet, has big legs would be a disservice. Remember hurricane season runs until the end of this month.
Eta is coming ashore in Central America with winds of 180 mph — a Category 4 storm. Some modeling suggests a few locations will get over 40 inches of rain.
The storm will press inland then take a big sweeping turn back to the east and into the Gulf of Mexico where a bunch could happen, enough so that we will carefully watch Eta.
A storm like this one named Mitch in 1998 caused thousands of fatalities during not only its landfall and initial movement but through its entire life cycle. I can still remember the news footage of terrible flooding wiping out remote mountainous villages.
Short and to the point today. Stay weather aware.
-MB!