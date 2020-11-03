Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ baby boom continues!
WJZ reporter Paul Gessler and his wife welcomed their daughter Camille Darwin Gessler Sunday afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Camille weighs just over eight pounds and is 21 inches tall.
She joins a number of recent additions to the WJZ family, including Rick Ritter and his wife’s daughter Savannah, Sean Streicher and his wife’s son Macklin, executive producer Miranda Villei Stepp and her husband’s daughter Emerson and director Rich Nodonly and his wife’s son John.