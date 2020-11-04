Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to an area hospital just after 5 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the left arm.
The victim told officers he was walking on Monument Street at Lakewood Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.
The victim was able to get a ride to the hospital.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2433. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.