FINKSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — Authorities in Carroll County are hoping the public can help them find a Maryland man who’s been missing for nearly one month.
Jon Jason Selko, 55, from Finksburg, was last seen at the Hilton Garden Hotel in Owings Mills. The vehicle he was driving was recovered from Hunt Valley Town Center on Oct. 12 or 13.
Police say he’s a vulnerable adult who may be focused on finding a church to become a caretaker.
said he suffers from mental illness and may be seeking assistance from unknown churches in Pennsylvania.
Jon is 5-foot-11 and 240 pounds with white stubbly hair and brown eyes.
Please share with anyone, especially churches.
Anyone with information please contact Detective Ehrhart at 410-386-2499 or jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov.