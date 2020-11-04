Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Childcare providers in Harford County are able to apply for grants of $7,500 to help cover coronavirus-related expenses, the county said Wednesday.
The grants, which are funded by the federal CARES Act, will cover everything from modifications made to promote social distancing to personal protective equipment and payroll expenses.
The county is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on December 4.
