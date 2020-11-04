BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congressman Kweisi Mfume won a full term to represent Maryland’s 7th congressional district on Capitol Hill.
This is a return to the position he’s no stranger to. He held the same seat more than 20 years ago from 1987 to 1996. After the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Mfume won a special election this past spring.
He now pledges to focus on reducing crime, creating jobs, providing health care, and addressing the effects of the pandemic.
“We must help families who haven’t had a paycheck in weeks, who are struggling bills and small businesses who can’t operate and those who will never operate again,” said Rep. Mfume.
The Republican challenger, Kimberly Klacik conceded on election night. Her viral videos about trash in Baltimore raised her national profile and her campaign pulled in millions of dollars from donors.
In a tweet Tuesday night, Klacik wrote “we gave it our best shot! So proud of my team. It’s sad someone that doesn’t lift a finger could win a congressional seat just by name, but this is not the end.”
Mfume will return to DC , where Democrats are expected to have slimmer majority in the house, but he vows to work for his district.
“It is a real and humble privilege to be your independent voice in Washington, for the people of Baltimore city, Baltimore county and Howard county,” Mfume said.
Democrats outnumbered Republicans 4 to 1 in the 7th congressional district. Mfume won more than 72 percent of the vote.