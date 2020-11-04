BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Republican Kimberly Klacik conceded Tuesday night to Democrat Kweisi Mfume in Maryland’s hotly contested 7th Congressional District race.

In a tweet, Klacik said her campaign was still a win, even if she didn’t win the actual race.

“We gave it our best shot! So proud of my team,” she wrote. “It’s sad someone that doesn’t lift a finger could win a congressional seat just by name, but this is not the end.”

But Klacik warned Mfume: “Prepare to be held accountable like never before.”

Klacik gained notoriety after she went viral with a video showing trash piled up around Baltimore in July 2019. That video triggered President Donald Trump to openly criticize Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore, infamously calling the city “a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess.”

Gaining traction from her video, Klacik decided to run in Nov. 2019 as a Republican in the district that has been a Democratic stronghold. She lost the special election to Mfume in April. That election was held after Cummings died while in office.

With the help of attention-grabbing political ads, Klacik raised more than $6.5 million in just three months, she earned Trump’s endorsement and she even ended up speaking at the Republican National Convention. But despite the fundraising, it wasn’t enough to help her win the seat on Election Day.