BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Meet Meatball! He’s one of the cats up for adoption from the Maryland SPCA.
Meatball is a friendly kitty who came to the MDSPCA when his owner passed away.
This sleek black cat is a good mix of independent and social, preferring human interactions to be on his terms.
In the shelter, people noticed Meatball likes to give gentle “love nips” during his interactions with people, especially during petting.
Accepting human touch is a learned behavior and in Meatball’s case, slow desensitization is the recipe for a happy relationship. Young children and belly rubs are not his his recipe book.
That’s a spicy Meatball!
If you want to adopt Meatball or check out other pets available for adoption, go to MDSPCA.org/Adopt.