JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested following a road rage incident in the Joppa area on Tuesday afternoon, state police said.
Robert Hays Salsbery is being held without bond on a number of charges, including two counts of both first-degree and second-degree assault and firearms use in a felony-violent crime.
Police said around 3 p.m., a woman in an orange Volkswagen was in the area of U.S. Highway 40 and Joppa Farm Road when she swerved to avoid a pothole and cut Salsbery off. Salsbery then pulled up next to the Volkswagen and pointed a handgun at the woman and her passenger.
After the driver called 911, troopers stopped Salsbery in a white Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. Route 40 and Edgewood Road. They reportedly found a Ruger .380 handgun in the vehicle.
Salsbery was arrested at the scene. Police later executed a search warrant at Salsbery’s home and seized ten more guns, officials said.