BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Tuesday standard video toll rates will resume statewide beginning January 1.
On March 17, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist and provide financial relief to customers, the MDTA temporarily paused processing and mailing Notices of Toll Due, adjusted the standard Video Toll rate down to the cash rate at toll facilities that were accepting cash as of March 17, and extended expiration dates of E-ZPass discount plans.
The MDTA said customers should take note of the following tolling updates:
- Processing and mailing of NOTDs resumed in mid-October, beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June 2020.
- Effective November 1, 2020, standard 45-day plan cycles resumed for E-ZPass Maryland Discount Plans and the standard 90-day plan cycle resumed for the Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Shoppers Plan.
- Effective January 1, 2021, standard Video Toll rates will apply for any trips not paid with a valid E-ZPass account at all toll facilities statewide.
If drivers have any questions, would like to pay Video Tolls, discuss available payment options, discontinue their commuter discount plans because their commuting/travel patterns have changed, or want to join E-ZPass Maryland, they can visit a Customer Service Center or call toll free 1-888-321-6824.