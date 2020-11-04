ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Americans to be patient as ballots are counted in the U.S. presidential election.

In a new ad with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Hogan said Americans should respect the election process.

“We cast the votes, we count the votes and we respect the results,” Hogan said, “We’re Republicans and Democrats, who believe we’re first, Americans.”

“And we have a message for all Americans, we’ll get through this together,” he added.

The No Labels.org ad, then goes onto say that on Jan. 20, 2021, the country will swear in a new president to which Hogan says, “and when we do, we all stand ready to work with him — together.”

During the state’s board of public works meeting Wednesday morning, Hogan continued his praise for the country’s election process, noting the U.S. saw the highest voter turnout in 100 years, proving that “America is the greatest democracy the world has ever seen.”

“Democracy requires that we each be responsible,” he continued. “What happens in the coming weeks with define America for decades to come.”

Hogan said it’s his hope that leaders in Washington will finally work across the aisle and reach a bipartisan compromise on much needed federal relief for local governments, small businesses and struggling families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world is watching. What happens in the coming days and weeks will define America. I know emotions are running high, but we need to keep faith in the voters and our democracy,” Hogan wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning. “Let the process work, just like it has every four years for over 200 years.”

Hogan congratulated Marylanders for making their voices heard adding that more than 2.8 million of the state’s residents and 68% of eligible voters casted their ballots in the 2020 election.

He said overall the process in Maryland ran smoothly with only a couple of small glitches.

He thanked the election judges, health ambassadors and law enforcement officers that helped ensure and safe election.

See full election results