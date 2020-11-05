COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old who was struck in a Halloween night hit-and-run in Howard County has died.
Howard County Police said Nursen Esabel Akinci of Columbia died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a dark-colored vehcile with damage to the driver’s side headlight. They believe that’s the vehicle that struck and killed Akinci.
The reward for information in the case has been increased to $5,000.
Police said Akinci was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Route 108 just east of Phelps Luck Drive around 1:36 a.m. on Nov. 1 after Halloween night.
Police think Akinci stopped her Honda Civic on northbound Phelps Luck Drive at Route 108 and she and another teen exited the car to run across the roadway to a Royal Farms.
Akinci was struck, while the other teen was not injured.
The striking vehicle left the scene.
Anyone who sees or knows of a dark-colored sedan, small SUV or crossover vehicle with frontend damage, including the driver’s side headlight, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.