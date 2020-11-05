ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was shot nine times in an Elkton triple shooting on Tuesday morning.
Police said three men were shot in the 100 block of East Village Road around 10:24 a.m.
According to their report, two men dressed in all black and armed with semi-automatic handguns approached the three victims and opened fire, shooting thirteen rounds in their direction.
A 20-year-old was shot nine times in the torso. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware for treatment and is in stable condition after surgery.
An 18-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot once. Their injuries were in the leg and ankle.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the area on foot heading a westbound direction. Officers canvassed the area for the suspects, but couldn’t find them.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Ron Odom at 410-398-4200 ext. 35.