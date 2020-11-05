ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Though Maryland is still seeing lower metrics than some states across the country, numbers have been trending up in parts of the state. Gov. Hogan is warning Marylanders to stay vigilant.
“The indisputable fact is that we are now in the midst of a major surge of COVID-19 in America, something Maryland has been preparing for for the past eight months,” Gov. Hogan said Thursday.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate, at 4.21%, is still lower than 42 states. However, it is trending in the wrong direction, the state said.
There are now seven jurisdictions above the 5% benchmark, they said, Allegheny, Dorchester, Carroll, Harford, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, and Somerset counties.
Maryland has now reported 149,964 COVID-19 cases, including 1,198 on Thursday alone. That’s the highest one-day total since July 25, Hogan said. In addition, 4,035 deaths have been reported in the state.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.