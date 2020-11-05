BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore City Thursday afternoon.
The first shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in northeast Baltimore along the 2000 block of E. 31st Street.
Police responded to the scene and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Officers also responded to an area hospital just before 2:30 p.m. in north Baltimore.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim told detectives he had been shot on Greenmount Avenue at 33rd Street, but detectives have not been able to confirm the location of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455.Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.