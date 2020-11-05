ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since July 25.
Cases jumped by 1,198 overnight, bringing the state total to 149,964. Ten more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,035.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The statewide positivity rate continues to climb, now at 4.21%, and is still the highest since early August.
Hospitalizations remain above 500- though the state saw a slight decrease by seven cases overnight Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 157 are in ICUs and 431 are in acute care.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Governor Larry Hogan will provide a GOVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|923
|(25)
|Anne Arundel
|12,653
|(271)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|18,610
|(491)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|21,795
|(658)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,243
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|772
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,364
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,427
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,324
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|839
|(12)
|Frederick
|5,030
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|168
|(1)
|Harford
|3,873
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|6,132
|(123)
|6*
|Kent
|353
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|26,777
|(841)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|33,821
|(841)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|822
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,529
|(61)
|Somerset
|476
|(6)
|Talbot
|668
|(6)
|Washington
|2,479
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,628
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,258
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,951
|10-19
|13,205
|(2)
|20-29
|28,429
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|27,036
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|23,754
|(132)
|3*
|50-59
|21,817
|(328)
|16*
|60-69
|14,666
|(663)
|14*
|70-79
|8,563
|(1,002)
|28*
|80+
|6,543
|(1,828)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|78,914
|(1,976)
|75*
|Male
|71,050
|(2,059)
|72*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|46,059
|(1,626)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,880
|(147)
|6*
|White (NH)
|40,546
|(1,742)
|73*
|Hispanic
|31,433
|(457)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|6,994
|(45)
|Data not available
|22,052
|(18)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.