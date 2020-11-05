Election ConnectionLive Election Results
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since July 25.

Cases jumped by 1,198 overnight, bringing the state total to 149,964. Ten more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,035.

The statewide positivity rate continues to climb, now at 4.21%, and is still the highest since early August.

Hospitalizations remain above 500- though the state saw a slight decrease by seven cases overnight Thursday.

Of those hospitalized, 157 are in ICUs and 431 are in acute care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Governor Larry Hogan will provide a GOVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 923 (25)
Anne Arundel 12,653 (271) 12*
Baltimore City 18,610 (491) 18*
Baltimore County 21,795 (658) 23*
Calvert 1,243 (28) 1*
Caroline 772 (8)
Carroll 2,364 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,427 (35) 1*
Charles 3,324 (100) 2*
Dorchester 839 (12)
Frederick 5,030 (132) 8*
Garrett 168 (1)
Harford 3,873 (78) 4*
Howard 6,132 (123) 6*
Kent 353 (24) 2*
Montgomery 26,777 (841) 41*
Prince George’s 33,821 (841) 24*
Queen Anne’s 822 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,529 (61)
Somerset 476 (6)
Talbot 668 (6)
Washington 2,479 (47)
Wicomico 2,628 (52)
Worcester 1,258 (30) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,951
10-19 13,205 (2)
20-29 28,429 (24) 1*
30-39 27,036 (54) 6*
40-49 23,754 (132) 3*
50-59 21,817 (328) 16*
60-69 14,666 (663) 14*
70-79 8,563 (1,002) 28*
80+ 6,543 (1,828) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 78,914 (1,976) 75*
Male 71,050 (2,059) 72*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 46,059 (1,626) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,880 (147) 6*
White (NH) 40,546 (1,742) 73*
Hispanic 31,433 (457) 13*
Other (NH) 6,994 (45)
Data not available 22,052 (18)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

