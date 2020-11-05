GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The suspect in a homicide in Glen Burnie last month who fled to Arkansas has been arrested and extradited back to Maryland, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Thursday.
Police arrested Cristian Pleitez-Tejada, 21, of Edgewater, in Rogers, a city in northwestern Arkansas, on October 22. He was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday and is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bail.
Pleitez-Tejada faces a number of charges, including second-degree murder, in the October 4 shooting in Glen Burnie that left 23-year-old Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar dead. Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North just after 8 p.m. to find Mancia Aguilar unconscious near the front door of a building.
Mancia Aguilar was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said. an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
23-Year-Old Glen Burnie Man Dies After Alleged Fight, Police Say
Detectives used digital and physical evidence to tie Pleitez-Tejada, who had already been wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault, to the crime, police said.
Online court records show Pleitez-Tejada is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the murder case on December 2.